Watch: TV reporters’ gorgeous duet for the festive season

Ciaran Jenkins and Steve Rosenberg are two outstanding journalists.

Welshman Ciaran is a Channel 4 news presenter while Steve is the BBC’s Russia editor.

Both are also virtuoso musicians. Ciaran an outstanding cellist and Steve, a brilliant pianist.

The two regularly showcase their talents together on social media.

For the festive season these talented broadcasters have collaborated on a beautiful cello/piano version of Gustav Holst’s Christmas hymn ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’.

And it’s certainly been wonderfully received, with many extolling the virtues of their musicianship and the beauty of their playing.

Presenting our 2024 BBC News/Channel 4 News musical Christmas collaboration. Ciaran Jenkins and I perform In The Bleak Midwinter. Wherever you are in the world, whatever you may be celebrating, our very best wishes. @C4Ciaran @BBCRadio3 @BBCNews @Channel4News pic.twitter.com/UaAOGZ73yZ — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) December 25, 2024

It’s not the first time the pair have teamed up for a fabulous festive collaboration. Last Christmas they performed a wonderful version of ‘O Holy Night’

A BBC News/Channel 4 News collaboration for Christmas. Ciaran Jenkins and I perform O Holy Night on cello and piano. Thank you @C4Ciaran for taking part. @BBCNews @Channel4News #Christmas pic.twitter.com/Xldce1ixy0 — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) December 20, 2023

The duo particularly enjoy collaborating on Welsh traditional songs and for St David’s Day 2024 they duetted on a stunning version of Ar Lan y Môr and for 2023 St David’s Day a beautiful performance of Gwahoddiad.

For St David’s Day, Ciaran Jenkins of Channel 4 News & I play Welsh folk song Ar Lan y Môr. Wherever you are in the world, wishing you a peaceful day. @C4Ciaran @BBCWales @Channel4News #StDavidsDay pic.twitter.com/11QzEtXs7s — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) March 1, 2024

Thanks again to Channel 4 News’ Ciaran Jenkins @C4Ciaran for this musical collaboration. Our cello/piano version of Welsh hymn Gwahoddiad. pic.twitter.com/3cmceqk0MJ — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) March 5, 2023

Ciaran’s cello playing exploits first came to the attention of many when he posted a special version of Yma o Hyd to celebrate Wales qualifying for the World Cup.

