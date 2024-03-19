Watch: Twin Town cast reunite for ‘wacky Welsh comedy caper’

Director Kevin Allen reunites the acclaimed cast of his hit debut film Twin Town for La Cha Cha, a movie described as a ‘wonderfully wacky Welsh comedy caper’.

The film stars original Twin Town cast members Rhys Ifans and Llyr Ifans, Keith Allen, Dougray Scott, William Thomas, Di Botcher, Jenny Evans, Sue Roderick, Sion Tomos Owen, and Boyd Clack.

The movie also features Gavin & Stacey star Melanie Walters, Alfie Allen, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Sonny Ashbourne Serkis and Liam Hourican.

Eagle-eyed viewers may also spot several Welsh sports stars making cameo appearances as campers in the movie.

A madcap companion piece to Kevin Allen’s acclaimed cult classic, the film sees a colourful retirement community do all that they can to keep their sanctuary for senior outsiders afloat.

The plotline reads: ‘Mild-mannered Irishman Solti Buttering (Liam Hourican) is on a road trip through the spectacular valleys of Wales to scatter his grandfather’s ashes. In search of a room and not a hotel vacancy to be found, he stumbles across La Cha Cha, an unconventional caravan site and home to a community of eccentric retirees living off-grid and having the time of their lives.

‘Filled with nudists, a thriving LGBTQ+ community, musicians and a commune of colourful characters – La Cha Cha is a place for those who want to grow old disgracefully. Paintballing, edibles, bonking, yoga, drinking and plenty of dancing are all a part of daily life.

‘Welcomed by the community with open arms, Solti soon discovers its young owners, Libby and Damien Rees, played by Ruby and Sonny Ashbourne Serkis – Andy Serkis’ talented offspring – are struggling to keep the site going.

‘Charmed by the residents, Solti decides to help the siblings, who have a plan to save their happy haven. But what will it take to save La Cha Cha?’

Director Kevin Allen has recently been on a tour of Wales, celebrating the enduring love for Twin Town with screenings and Q&As. So popular have they been, that more are to be announced for the autumn.

La Cha Cha will be released through Apple, Amazon, Sky and Google digital platforms on March 25

