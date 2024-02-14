Watch: US singing star drapes himself in Welsh flag during arena show

Currently spending a seventh week at number one in the singles charts with his monster tune Stick Season, US folk-pop sensation Noah Kahan is also on a triumphant tour of UK arenas.

Arriving at a packed Cardiff Utilita Arena last night, he turned in a note perfect performance to an ecstatic audience who sang along with every word.

The musician certainly knows how to please a crowd. If his euphoric, life-affirming singalongs weren’t crowd pleasing enough, he hit just the right note at his concert in the capital when he donned a Welsh flag thrown to him from the audience, much to the delight of the 7,000 capacity audience.

That he had worn a Scottish flag on stage at the OVO Arena in Glasgow the night before, is neither here nor there!

The singer also produces individual patches to mark each concert on the tour and his Cardiff patch certainly got the colours spot on, although we’re still not quite sure of the significance of what to our untrained eyes appears to be a heron. Maybe a dragon was too difficult to draw..

The Grammy nominated 27-year-old’s latest album, Stick Season (sharing a name with the single) has seen him breakthrough in territories outside the US.

While the Stick Season single has had an eye-watering half a billion streams on Spotify and is the current number one in the UK singles chart, he may also claim a chart double this week with his album vying for the top spot with British singer Declan McKenna and his What Happened To The Beach? release.

Stick Season’s ongoing success is fuelled by the release of an expanded deluxe edition, featuring new tracks and collaborations with the likes of Sam Fender, Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and Hozier, and, of course, the aforementioned chart-topping title track.

🎶| Cardiff Setlist pic.twitter.com/O6uyGgk8i7 — Noah Kahan Nation (Forever) (@NoahKahanNation) February 13, 2024

