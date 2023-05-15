Watch: Vicky McClure’s brilliant Welsh accent on Alan Carr podcast

She’s one of the biggest stars on TV, but here’s Vicky McClure taking on a new role – speaking in a Welsh accent.

Appearing on the Alan Carr travel podcast Life’s A Beach, the Line of Duty star who lives in Nottingham with her partner, Welsh film director and broadcaster Jonny Owen, was asked if she had ever stayed in a five star hotel.

Vicky then proceeded to tell the story of staying in one one of Spain’s finest hotels, La Residencia.

“Me and Johnny were going on holiday but we didn’t want to go too far so we went to Mallorca,” she said.

“There’s a hotel called La Residencia, so we went there. It cost a lot of money for a week and I was bored out of my mind so we went to Magaluf,” she laughed.

“Jonny went (adopts Merthyr Welsh accent) ‘All the boys are down from Nottingham are in Magaluf, I said we’ll get a taxi’.”

Not being able to resist the urge to interject, the host said: “Where’s he from again?”

Dissolving into fits of laughter, Vicky retorted: “Come on Alan the is Merthyr Welsh it’s the only accent I can do, everywhere else I say I think the character is from Nottingham!”

It’s not the first time the actress has been caught on camera indulging herself in little Welsh.

She’s faced some difficult situations as Kate Fleming in Line of Duty, and the challenge posed by Welsh TV show Heno last year was certainly one of the more testing tasks she’s encountered – to deliver a message in Welsh.

The interview was filmed at Merthyr Town Football Club where the actress, her partner – Merthyr native Jonny Owen and his daughter Katie Owen were DJing at a charity event to raise funds for the club.

Given she was in Jonny’s homeland it would have been rude if she said no, so the accomplished actress gave it her best shot, with a trademark grin.

Vicky and Jonny are big Merthyr fans. The name of their production company BYO Films, which is backed by international television, film and digital production and distribution giant All3 Media, features on the club’s shorts as part of a sponsorship deal.

One of the aims of BYO Films is to increase the presence of people from working class backgrounds into a film and television world dominated by middle class voices.

It’s a busy time for the actress, who was at the Bafta TV awards with Jonny last night, as she’s also just written her first book – a children’s adventure titled ‘Castle Rock Mystery Crew’.

