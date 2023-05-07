Watch: Wales ‘21st century Sex Pistols’ NoGood Boyo ‘celebrate’ coronation with new track ‘Not My King’

A band from north Wales, described as outspoken and unrestrained ‘trash-trad’ punks, debuted their new track ‘Not My King’ in Wrexham on the eve of the coronation.

NoGood Boyo, touted as Wales’ answer to Rage Against the Machine, performed the new track in front of an audience for the first time at the annual FOCUS Wales music event.

Claiming to be what would happen if you locked Enter Shikari, The Prodigy and Meredydd Evans in one room and told them to make some noise, NoGood Boyo say they are probably the only band with an accordion ever forced to request extra security staff and paramedics on standby as audiences smashed tables and dancefloors and tables at their recent European mainland gigs.

NoGood Boyo have never shied away from airing their political or social beliefs – they also include speeches made by Aneurin Bevan in the 1940s in their performances, and Leanne Wood of Plaid Cymru is featured in the video for another of the band’s tracks, ‘One Day’.

‘Trash-trad’

In clothes resembling a steampunk Welsh Nana, and with their music mixing traditional Welsh language songs with the sounds of ‘90s rave and nu-metal, NoGood Boyo say they are ‘ready to party like it’s 1699’ as they look to conquer the Welsh music industry.

The band says they take their ‘trash-trad’ label from ‘the purists out to stop them’, and the traditional music they have proudly mashed, mixed and moulded into a 21st century sound.

Their uniform consists of a boiler suit, sunglasses, and a traditional Welsh hat and they say they balance paying tribute to their Welsh heritage with all-out recklessness, and warn they won’t be getting quieter any time soon.

‘Not My King’ was inspired by the Manic Street Preachers, The Sex Pistols, and the organisation Republic, with lead singer Beth stating that those who support such organisations need to start making as much noise as possible.

Beth says: “People think we’re trying to be controversial, but we’ve said nothing but facts. Food banks outnumber McDonald’s branches by almost 2 to 1. It’s f***ing criminal. If those who support the monarchy get to scream and shout about it, why do we have to smile and ignore and stay quiet?

“It’s not about being anti-monarchy or anti-Tory, it’s about being pro-equality and pro-human rights. If we’re anti-anything, we’re anti-bullsh*t, and everyone deserves to know why. The longer we stay quiet, the longer this circus continues.”

‘Not My King’ is set to be released on all platforms on June 17th – King Charles’ official birthday celebration.

NoGood Boyo play the following summer 2023 live dates;

2 June Aberystwyth Fire In The Mountain Festival

18 June Kent – Black Deer Festival

30 June Southwell – Gate To Southwell Festival

14 July Stornoway Heb Celt 2023

16 July Tolpuddle Martyrs Festival

22 July Dolgellau – Sesiwyn Fawr Dolgellau 2023

5 August Wickham Festival

6 August Compton Martin – Out Cider Festival

19 August Ottery St Mary – Beautiful Days Festival

2 September Moseley Folk & Arts Festival

Tickets for all above shows available here.

Follow NoGood Boyo on their website

