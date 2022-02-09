Watch: Wales’ first Chinese course for adults through medium of Welsh

A university has developed Wales’ first ever Chinese language course taught through the medium of Welsh.

The Confucius Institute at University of Wales Trinity Saint David is offering a brand-new 10-week conversation course that takes learners on a virtual trip around China taught by Welsh-speaker, Morwenna Tang.

From the comfort of their own sofa, learners will be introduced to all the basic Chinese language needed for a trip to China, from planning the journey through to landing in Beijing, touring iconic sites, shopping, and conversing with locals.

The aim of the course is to make learning Chinese easy with the special teaching method developed by the Confucius Institute, using colour coded sentence patterns and pronunciation guides.

Focusing on spoken Chinese the course covers all the essential everyday situations encountered by travellers to China. By the end of this course learners should have all the confidence they need to communicate when they travel to China, according to Morwenna.

Confucius Institute Chinese Tutor Morwenna Tang, who moved to live in Wales from Shanghai, said: ‘Nǐhǎo and welcome to my homeland China. I’m thrilled to be your tour guide on this 10-day virtual trip.

“China is famous for its meandering Great Wall, its mega cities that are changing at breakneck speed, and of course its national treasure the adorable Giant pandas. I will help you navigate this complex and diverse country while you are picking up practical phrases along the way.’

‘No prior knowledge of Chinese’

Survival Chinese is perfect for anyone who has little or no prior knowledge of Chinese language and culture. It is a basic foundation for anyone who is planning to travel to China for leisure, study or work, or who is just keen to learn about Chinese language and culture.

The course is also available taught through the medium of English. The Welsh medium version of the course is taught online, from 17:30 to 19:00 starting on 1 March 2022, and the English language version is taught in person from 14:00 to 15:30 starting on 2 March 2022 at the Confucius Institute Chinese Business and Culture Centre, 5th Floor, UWTSD Swansea Business School, High Street, Swansea SN1 1NE.

For more details and registration please visit the Confucius Institute website.

For more information contact Krystyna Krajewska k.krajewska@uwtsd.ac.uk

