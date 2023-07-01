Watch: Wales prove a cut above at World Sheep Shearing Championships

Wales were the standout nation at this year’s Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championships.

Held at the Royal Highland Show in Scotland, taking the top individual titles were Gwion Lloyd Evans from Wales for Machine, Bonile Rabela from South Africa for Blade, and Rosie Keenan from Scotland for Wool Handling.

In the team’s section, South Africa triumphed in Blade, Wales took the title for Machine, and Wales for Wool Handling.

The Golden Shears is the pinnacle for shearers and wool handlers, with 30 countries competing for the top prizes this year. Teams came from as far afield as Chile, South Africa and New Zealand to compete. This is only the second time Golden Shears has been held in Scotland, the last time being 2003.

The Welsh team was supported by big following who made themselves heard, especially when they sang a rousing version of Yma o Hyd.

New Zealand will host the 20th Golden Shears World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Masterton on March 4-7, 2026.

The Golden Shears was first held in 1977 and takes place every few years in different locations around the world, including South Africa, New Zealand, Ireland, Norway and France.

Organised by Golden Shears World Council, the aim of the championships is to promote and encourage interest in wool and the art and skill of sheep shearing and wool handling.

You can watch back all the action from Golden Shears HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

