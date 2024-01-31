Watch: Welsh choir surprises onlookers with stunning flashmob

One of Wales’ greatest choirs treated onlookers to a moving version of a Welsh favourite and received rapturous applause from an audience that couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing.

The impromptu performance caught those seated in the Leisure Resort in Torquay completely by surprise but they loved the stirring voices of the famous choir as they were treated to a beautiful version of Calon Lân.

At the start of the video you can hear the murmuring of people talking, then as one chorister after enough walks into the room a piano strikes up with the first plaintive notes of the traditional Welsh song.

The crowd is then silenced and watch on in hushed reverie as one of the world’s best choirs performed for them up close and personal.

As the final notes fade out and the choir falls silent, the crowd break into rapturous applause as recognition for what they have just witnessed.

Posting a video of the performance on Facebook, a spokesperson for the choir wrote: “We had a fantastic time in Torquay over the weekend.

“Our performance was a complete surprise to the guests at the TLH Leisure Resort for Leisuretime.

“This was how we announced our presence; a Flashmob, slowly emerging from the audience itself! It worked really well and the audience didn’t suspect a thing as our Deputy Musical Director, Ryan Wood had already played several items prior to the choir coming on.

Here is (Musical Director) Jeff Howard’s Calon Lân performed as a Flashmob!”

