Watch: Welsh choir teaches Americans to pronounce Llanfairpg

Treorchy Male Choir last night performed their final concert of their US tour, their first concerts Statesde in 24 years.

It was also the choir’s first long haul tour for 15 years, when they performed in Australia and New Zealand.

As fine ambassadors for Wales not only did one of the world’s most acclaimed male choirs entertain their audiences with their beautiful singing voices, but there was fun and merriment when they tried to teach their audiences a little Welsh.

Make that one particular famous Welsh place name – the Welsh village in Anglesey with the longest name in the UK.

There were plenty of laughs when the choir unfurled a banner on which was printed Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch and two of the choir’s members informed the audience they were about to be taught how to say it.

There then followed a light hearted lesson in not only how to pronounce Lanfairpg correctly but what it means in English – ‘St Mary’s Church in the hollow of the white hazel near the rapid whirlpool of Llandysilio of the red cave’, to be exact.

Much amusement was had when the crowd did their best to wrap their tongues around the ultimate Welsh tongue twister, but it was certainly a fantastic way to warm up the audience ahead of their concert.

Video credit: Jane Bergstrasser Schildt

The touring party of nearly 70 left Treorchy last week to travel to Florida where they performed concerts in Naples, Sarasota and Fort Myers.

Their final show in Fort Myers was broadcast live on the internet.

You can watch the whole concert HERE

Before leaving Wales to travel to the US the choir fine tuned their repertoire with a moving rendition of a few American favourites that they would be performing Stateside.

Posting on their Facebook page the choir stated how excited everyone was in the final rehearsal before jetting out in a trip arranged in conjunction with the Sarasota Welsh Society.

In the words of Treorchy Male Choir: ‘Preparation all done, Florida here we come! 🇺🇸’

For over 140 years the Treorchy Male Choir has been recognised as one of the greatest choral ensembles of all time. Early competition victories were followed by regular radio and television broadcasts, feature films and an unequalled number of commercial recordings.

The Choir has given Royal Command Performances, appeared alongside international entertainers and undertaken an enviable number of tours around the world.

