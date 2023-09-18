Watch: Welsh choir’s beautiful performance at Ruth Madoc memorial

Stars of stage and TV gathered in London on the weekend to pay tribute to the life of Welsh actress, Ruth Madoc.

The much loved actress passed away, aged 79, in December last year.

A memorial concert featuring Treorchy Male Choir was held in London in memory of the Hi-de-Hi star who was an honorary lady member of the choir.

The choir performed in front of a packed audience at St Paul’s Church in Covent Garden, which included Michael Palin, Susanna Reid and Su Pollard.

Performing a stunning version of one of the actress’ favourite songs – ‘We’ll Keep A Welcome’ – the choir received rapturous applause for their emotionally-charged performance.

Writing on their Facebook page about the concert, a spokesperson for the world famous choir said: “It was an honour today to take part in a service to celebrate the life of Welsh actress, Ruth Madoc who sadly passed away just before Christmas.

“Ruth was an Honorary Lady Member of Treorchy Male Choir and was immensely proud of her association with us, taking an active role on many occasions in our Young Musician Competition.

“St. Paul’s, Covent Garden was full of celebrities and stars from the world of comedy and theatre including Su Pollard, Brian Murphy, Stifyn Parry, Michael Palin, Susanna Reid, Vicky Michelle, Linda Regan and many more.”

Ruth Madoc became a household name playing chief yellow coat Gladys Pugh in BBC One’s hugely successful comedy TV series Hi De Hi about a holiday camp in the late 1950s.

Her career also spanned an array of roles in theatre and musicals, from Fiddler On The Roof to Gypsy.

At the time of her death last year a statement from her agent Phil Belfield of talent agency Belfield & Ward, said: “It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much-loved client Ruth Madoc.

“Ruth passed away on the afternoon of Friday December 9 while in hospital following surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week, which had led her to have to withdraw from panto in Torquay.

“From film work such as Fiddler On The Roof and Under Milk Wood with Richard Burton and her iconic TV performance as Gladys Pugh in Hi De Hi! and more recently in Little Britain and on stage with Calendar Girls (the play and the musical), plus recent acclaim in short films Skinny Fat and Cardiff, she was truly a national treasure and was looking forward to getting back on the road in 2023 with The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

“A real legend of the British entertainment scene she was one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many. She is gone far too soon. Our hearts are broken!”

