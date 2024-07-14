Watch: Welsh choir’s brilliant Beatles medley featuring 24 fab songs

Near the end of their concert at Hoddinott Hall in the Wales Millennium Centre on Sunday afternoon, one of Wales’ most popular choirs City Voices set a challenge for their audience.

The mixed choir, formed in 2008 in Cardiff, regularly play sold out shows in the Welsh capital and have become renowned for their eclectic repertoire which includes a setlist of contemporary music favourites.

Any show would not be complete without a Beatles number, but this time they didn’t settle on just the one song from The Fabs wondrous canon of work – they rolled out 24 songs in a brilliant four minute medley.

The choir, led by former member of the Welsh National Opera – Simon Curtis, has raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years, with regular performances at St David’s Hall over the years.

With the city centre venue out of action, the choir’s summer concert moved to Hoddinott Hall home of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

and good luck spotting those 24 songs!

