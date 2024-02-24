Watch: Welsh choristers stage stirring flashmob in Dublin

Whatever the score on the pitch as Warren Gatland’s young guns took on Ireland in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium, there was only ever going to be one winner off it.

When Wales fans converged on Dublin, the red army certainly made themselves seen and heard.

With hundreds of Welsh supporters heading across the Irish Sea there was always going to be a sizeable Welsh presence in and around today’s game.

And true to form Wales fans weren’t going to miss an opportunity to prove once again why they have the best voices of any rugby fans on the planet.

One group of choristers from Cardiff staged a flashmob in the city centre at the corner of Grafton Street in front of the entrance to St Stephen’s Green.

There they belted out stirring versions of a selection of Welsh favourites including Rachie, Calon Lan, Bread of Heaven, Yma o Hyd and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau much to the appreciation of a watching crowd who showed their appreciation with cheers and applause.

As ever Wales win the singing!

Watch and enjoy.

All videos credit: Mike Casella

