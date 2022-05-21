Watch: Welsh language rappers find their calling with new single ‘Pwy Sy’n Galw?’

Lloyd Lewis and Dom James, contributors on S4C’s Hansh, have released their latest on-screen project – a video for their new single, Pwy Sy’n Galw? (Who’s Calling?)

Pwy Sy’n Galw? is a rap song, “a genre that is under-represented in Welsh” according to Lloyd, and by producing a catchy song with big beats in the Welsh language, they hope to raise the profile of the language.

Dom James, from Cardiff, said: “I reached out to Lloyd back in 2017 to ask him to collaborate with me on music. I learned Welsh during my time at Ysgol Plasmawr and Lloyd picked it up at Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw in Pontypool.

“Since then, the Welsh language is very important to both of us, so combining the language and music was also important.”

Cwmbran based Lloyd says: “Dom was already making music with Don (Donald Phythian), who is now our DJ and producer.

“We created our first Welsh language song, Sawl Tro, about a year ago to perform on the programme Lemfreck curated, Lŵp Curadur.

“The response was incredible so we knew there was definitely room to create more Welsh rap.

“We decided to focus on doing a couple of Welsh songs and that’s where Pwy Sy’n Galw? came into existence.”

Although the track hadn’t yet been released on streaming platforms, it attracted the attention of one of Wales’ most influential DJs, Huw Stephens:

“When I played Pwy Sy’n Galw? on BBC Radio Cymru, the song had the best response of any song I’ve played on the show in years,” says Huw.

“Musicians, fans and promoters got in touch asking; where can I get that song?! It’s great, and really can’t wait to hear what they’re doing next.”

“After a great response to the song we knew we had to make a video” added Lloyd.

“S4C’s Lŵp channel agreed to help us. I had the idea to set the video in a call centre, then Owain at Orchard (production company) helped develop our idea.

“It was a lot of fun creating the video and I think that comes across while watching it.”

