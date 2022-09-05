Watch: Welsh male voice choir’s incredible rendition of My Way
When Treorchy Male Choir posted a video on Facebook of the choir performing a stunning version of My Way, they were inundated with messages from people praising their fantastic performance.
Many said how amazing the famed male choir’s version of the song made famous by Frank Sinatra was, while others commented on how beautiful the Welsh voices were.
And it’s not hard to see why. Even by the choir’s super high standards, it’s a rousing and moving performance which spirals to a breathtaking conclusion.
A video of the stunning performance from a concert in Eastbourne on Saturday evening was posted on the choir’s Facebook page yesterday.
A post on the page read: ‘Entertaining a packed St. Saviour’s Church in Eastbourne last night with Mike Sammes amazing arrangement of ‘My Way’. What a wonderful audience to sing to. Gave us a long standing ovation!’
Many of the comments on Facebook reflected the stunning performance and the emotion it generated in those watching. Here are a few of the comments…
Margaret Sheppard
That was wonderful
Sheila Shearman
Absolutely amazing, loved it. xx ❤️❤️
Marilynne Lloyd
This is the most AMAZING choir ever, I just LOVE everything they sing 💖💖💖
Steve Goodfellow
Wow.
What an arrangement.
I didn’t want it to end however the end was superb.
Jean Rees
Beautiful Welsh voices xx
Liz Owen
What an incredible arrangement! Sure Frank Sinatra would have approved.
Darryl Lee
Can’t beat a Welsh choir.
