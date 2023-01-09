Watch: Welsh nan hijacks Elvis show and it’s hilarious and beautiful

When the award-winning show A Vision of Elvis rolled into Cardiff on Saturday evening, a packed house eagerly awaited the arrival of The King to the stage.

And he and the show didn’t disappoint, as it served up an incredibly funny and tender moment courtesy of a lovely Welsh nan.

Self-confessed Elvis super fan, Carole Davies, 80, was taken to the show by her grandson Justin Davies.

To say the pair, who are from Brynmawr, had a night to remember would be an understatement.

Justin takes up the story.

“There were rumours before the show that Elvis would be doing a bit of audience interaction and my nan jokingly said to me, “Right, I’m gonna meet Elvis!”

“Then, when the time came and Elvis started to walk out, she stood right up and waved her hands so much that Elvis couldn’t help but notice her and invite her into the aisle.”

Last night, me and my Elvis obsessed Nan went to watch a Vision of Elvis down in St David’s Hall, Cardiff. Out of all the thousands of people in the audience, my Nan made herself known when Elvis walked out into the crowd. The rest is history. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nhpCKgFtFB — Justin Davies (@JustinDavies96) January 8, 2023

Luckily for all of us Justin, 26, caught this hilarious and poignant interaction between his nan and The King, played by leading Elvis impersonator Rob Kingsley, which he then posted to Twitter for us all to enjoy.

“Me and my nan unfortunately couldn’t sit together because it was almost sold out so we had to get tickets where we could, but when I saw what was unfolding, I was honestly speechless,” laughed Justin.

Fair play to nanny Carole she made the most of her encounter with Elvis, sharing a kiss, a wipe of the brow and an incredibly poignant moment.

“The first thing she said to him was, “Oh my God I can’t believe it”, and then she proceeded to almost fall down a step only to be caught by Elvis,” said Justin. “The audience were roaring at this. She told him that she’d been a fan of his for 80 years, and I’ve got to say this honestly, she is an absolute Elvis fantatic.

“She has the merchandise, she listens to his songs on Alexa on repeat. She’s obsessed.

“He then went onto sing ‘Are You Lonesome Tonight?’ to her. That is such a special song for her and my family, as my Grandad passed away four years ago. If he could have sung any song to her, it was that one and he did”

Justin added: “It was just like it was meant to be. She’s 80, her mobility is steadily declining but she continues to live life to the full. I am so proud to call her my nan.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

