Watch: ‘Welsh Sex Pistols’ take aim at the monarchy with ‘Not My King’

NoGood Boyo, the groundbreaking trash-trad group dubbed the ‘Welsh Sex Pistols’ and ‘Wales’ answer to Rage Against the Machine’ have made a stand against the monarchy on their new single ‘Not My King.’

The band blend the influences of Enter Shikari, The Prodigy, and Meredydd Evans to create a unique sound – a fusion of rap, punk, nu-metal, and EDM, infused with traditional instruments.

The outspoken band premiered their single during last month’s FOCUS Wales festival in Wrexham. The song sheds light on societal disparities with thought-provoking lyrics such as, “Charlie spends a bomb putting crowns on his head, whilst the kids get fed from the food bank instead.”

‘Not My King’ was inspired by the Manic Street Preachers, The Sex Pistols, and the organisation Republic, with lead singer Beth stating that those who support such organisations need to start making as much noise as possible.

“We’re not trying to court controversy; we’re simply stating facts,” said Beth. “The number of food banks outweighs McDonald’s branches by almost two to one. It’s f***ing criminal. If those who support the monarchy get to voice their opinions, why should we remain silent? This isn’t about being anti-monarchy or anti-Tory; it’s about being pro-equality and pro-human rights. If we’re anti anything, we’re anti-bulls**t, and everyone has a right to know why. The longer we stay silent, the longer this circus continues.”

The band from north Wales say they are probably the only band with an accordion ever forced to request extra security staff and paramedics on standby as audiences smashed tables and dancefloors and tables at their recent European mainland gigs.

NoGood Boyo have never shied away from airing their political or social beliefs – they also include speeches made by Aneurin Bevan in the 1940s in their performances, and Leanne Wood of Plaid Cymru is featured in the video for another of the band’s tracks, ‘One Day’.

In clothes resembling a steampunk Welsh traditional costume, their uniform consists of a boiler suit, sunglasses, and a traditional Welsh hat and they say they balance paying tribute to their Welsh heritage with all-out recklessness, and warn they won’t be getting quieter any time soon.

‘Not My King’ is out now on all platforms via UDISHIDO Records.

NoGood Boyo premiere their new single at FOCUS Wales



NoGood Boyo play the following summer 2023 live dates:

30 June Southwell – Gate To Southwell Festival

14 July Stornoway Heb Celt 2023

16 July Tolpuddle Martyrs Festival

22 July Dolgellau – Sesiwyn Fawr Dolgellau 2023

5 August Wickham Festival

6 August Compton Martin – Out Cider Festival

19 August Ottery St Mary – Beautiful Days Festival

2 September Moseley Folk & Arts Festival

Tickets for all above shows available here.

Follow NoGood Boyo on their website and on their social media pages: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

