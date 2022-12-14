Watch: Welshman performs the greatest pub trick we’ve ever seen

In this time of financial strife and uncertainty, of global turmoil and societal disruption, it’s great to report that some things remain resolutely the same – Welshmen can drink beer exceedingly well.

Not only is Ryan Jones an exponent of the art form, he also possibly the world’s leading exponent of pub tricks.

A video of one of his most renowned tricks has gone viral online with hundreds of thousands of viewers marvelling at his quite extraordinary talents.

Ryan – a former pub landlord whose nickname is ‘Farmers’, having been born and raised in the Farmers Arms pub in Penygroes, nr Llanelli where the video was filmed, says he is still in shock by how ‘nuts’ things have gone since the video was shared online.

A well known local face, who has run a number of pubs in Wales, he said: “I’ve been doing this tricks for years. In fact the one in the video was shown to me by an old school pal about 30 years ago when I was 19.

“But I’ve never had this kind of attention before, I’ve seen nothing like it. It’s gone nuts.”

Ryan, who has his own YouTube channel says that playing rugby as a young man unsurprisingly honed his drinking skills and he became skilled at these eye-opening tricks.

However, he did add that “people haven’t seen anything yet. There are plenty more tricks where that came from.”

His rather unique ability was perhaps summed up perfectly by one comment on his video which said: “Wales – come for the mountains, stay for the magicians.”

Now Ryan is hoping to raise money for charity by hosting an evening where he will perform his full repertoire of pub tricks.

“I’ve started to look into doing something on the back of all this attention. So watch this space!”

