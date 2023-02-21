Watch: Welshman pranks short tempered northern friend in hilarious viral video

A man from Llanelli has gone viral after screen recording the results of a hilarious voice note prank he played on a short tempered northern pal.

TikTok influencer Dai Davison also known on social media as ‘Tom Jones Wales’ sent voice note messages to a friend from northern England asking him to send through a photo – but would stop recording before finishing his question.

The hilarious exchange that followed between the pair saw the northerner become increasingly agitated as Tom continually started a sentence but would take his finger off the record button before finishing his question.

By the end of the video entitled ‘Northerners get so wound up’, Tom’s friend let his temper get the better of him screaming: “The place where I what man? We went to about six different places on the weekend. What are you on about? You’re doing my head in!”

Welsh and northern TikTok users flocked to the comment section with one commenting, “Us Welshies are such wind ups” and another saying “Us northerners are short tempered”

Dai has amassed a huge following on TikTok since joining the app during lockdown with hysterical videos about life in south Wales which have so far seen his following grow to 294,000 people.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

