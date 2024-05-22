Watch: Welshman’s hilarious reaction to it raining in Wales

Well those couple of days of summer we had were nice.

With amber weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms in place and parts of Wales already experiencing flooding, it’s time to batten down the hatches once more.

Of course, we’re more than used to this now. Wales is known for many things – beautiful voices, spectacular scenery, unspoilt coastline and, well there’s no getting around it, rain.

It does like to rain in Wales. But then those reservoirs aren’t going to fill themselves are they?

We love talking about the weather and secretly love a good torrential downpour. Mainly because it unites us all in verbal union.

Rain in Cardiff can only mean one thing…. pic.twitter.com/9Czi6qMSzV — Geraint Rhys Edwards (@geraint_rhys) September 28, 2021

Actor Geraint Rhys Edwards is well aware of how much a part of society having a natter about the weather is.

He’s also a brilliant mimic with a range of a fantastically funny voices that will you have laughing in recognition at the same conversations you may have overheard in the shops or on the street over the years.

What is certain that this hilarious video will put a smile on your face, whatever the weather is where you are today.

Enjoy!

