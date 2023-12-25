Watch: Welshman’s incredible duet with a busker goes viral

It’s one of those moments when the magic happens – out of nowhere an unforgettable experience is conjured up.

That’s exactly what happened when Rhys McLoughlin, from Newport in Pemrokeshire, visited London.

Out with his family the father of four encountered a violin-playing busker and couldn’t resist asking him if he could duet.

Running through the repertoire both were familiar with, they settled on Con Te Partirò, the operatic anthem originally performed by Andrea Bocelli.

Rhys, who once auditioned for The Voice and works as the MD of farm management company Dairypower, is renowned for his sublime singing voice and performs in amateur productions in Wales.

He’s certainly got an incredible set of pipes as evidenced by this stunning duet.

The echo of the subway provided fitting acoustics and a watching crowd gave him a deserved round of applause when he’d finished.

It’s not the first time Rhys has gone viral online. His stunning version of Bring Him Home from Les Miserables racked up hundreds of thousands of views on Facebook back in 2020.

