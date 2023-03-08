Watch: Woman takes outdoor dip in ice bath as Arctic blast hits Wales

A woman from south Wales plunged herself into freezing water in an outdoor ice bath today as an Arctic blast brought sleet and snow to parts of the country.

Abbie Walsh-Greenfield from the Vale of Glamorgan posted a video yesterday evening saying she was excited about the weather forecast for snow in south Wales as she wanted to attempt to take a cold water dip in sub zero temperatures.

At 8 o clock this morning as flurries of snow swirled around her, Abbie took a deep breath and submerged herself into her plunge pool with the mercury measuring a bone chilling 3.6 degrees celsius.

The TikTok star who has almost 60,000 followers first gained popularity on the app with videos showcasing places to visit in Wales and messages of body positivity.

Abbie has been cold water dipping in her back garden plunge pool during a week of weather warnings and icy temperatures for her physical and mental health and said it’s a great way to feel more present in the moment and refreshed.

Weather warnings across Wales are expected to stay in place until Friday as Arctic air brings more ice and snow.

