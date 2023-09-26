Watch: Woman’s amazing accent videos receive millions of views
Imagine your boss calls you into their office, sits down at their desk, and proceeds to tell you you’re fired in 26 different accents.
It sounds like a nightmare, but it’s actually one of Sarah Valentine’s most popular videos, amassing millions of views on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.
She has been called the Accent Queen and with good reason. If there is anyone who can do accents as well as her we are yet to meet them.
The 54-year-old from Epsom in Surrey started out on TikTok and quickly amassed a huge 870,000 followers who send her requests to say things in a myriad different accents – including Welsh.
Sarah is an actress and casting director, but unsurprisingly it’s as an accents coach that she’s made her name working with a range of clients on a global stage.
When we first viewed her videos we were amazed. We think you will be too.
Enjoy!
@actorsaccentcoach Replying to @pills1711 here is your #Request I hope you like it #DontYouDare #WalkOutThatDoor #accentqueen #sarahvalentine #accents #accentcoach ♬ original sound – Accent Queen Sarah Valentine
WARNING – INCLUDES SWEARING
@actorsaccentcoach Replying to @Bæź please do excuse my language. What the F am I doing 😂😂😂 #AccentQueen #AccentCoaching, #SarahValentine #wtf ♬ original sound – Accent Queen Sarah Valentine
