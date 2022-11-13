Watch: Yma o Hyd reinvented as an orchestral masterpiece

It’s Dafydd Iwan’s classic song but not as you’ve heard it before.

Two national treasures, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and hugely popular singer Bronwen Lewis, combined their considerable talents for an especially stirring version of the song which has been reborn as a football anthem.

Recorded last night in Bangor it was part of an evening that celebrated Wales’ qualification for the World Cup.

BBC National Orchestra of Wales and BBC Radio Cymru kicked off the World Cup celebrations with a concert of terrace favourites

An Evening for the Red Wall/Noson Y Wal Goch, hosted by presenter and comedian Tudur Owen, took place at the Pontio Arts Centre to get fans in the mood for Cymru at Qatar with a musical celebration of the country’s footballing success.

BBC NOW performed terrace favourites and unofficial national anthems such as Yma o Hyd, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and Zombie Nation with guests dressed for the occasion in red.

Celebration

Joining the orchestra was Ifan Pritchard of poplar Welsh band Gwilym and singer songwriter Bronwen Lewis who featured as soloists.

The concert will be available to listen to on BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Sounds on November 19.

Speaking ahead of the show Lisa Tregale, Director of BBC NOW, said: “Everyone at the BBC National Orchestra of Wales is already excited for this fantastic concert and we hope Welsh football fans are too!

“We can’t wait to be in Bangor to meet and hear the fans, to work with the always entertaining Tudur Owen, and to sing and play our hearts out in support of the Welsh team. It’s a real privilege for us to be right of the heart of this national sporting celebration.”

Dafydd Meredydd, BBC Radio Cymru Editor, added, “As the national team and fans prepare to fly to Qatar, it’s a pleasure for BBC Radio Cymru to collaborate once again with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and some of the stars of the contemporary Welsh music scene, to hold a concert that will turn Pontio into a Red Wall for an evening. Come help us celebrate and wish Rob Page’s lads well!”

Yma o hyd as you’ve never heard it before. Listeners to @BBCRadioCymru and @BBCSounds in for a treat when this @BBCNOW concert from Bangor is broadcast next Sat ahead of @cymru in @FIFAWorldCup #YmaOHyd #GigYWalGoch pic.twitter.com/oLw90l7XWn — Stephen Fairclough (@stephenfairc) November 12, 2022

