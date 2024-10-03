Watch: Ynys release video for new single, Dosbarth Nos

Leading Welsh pop band, Ynys, have released their latest single, ‘Dosbarth Nos’ (Night Class) – the title track of their second album which has been shortlisted for the Welsh Music Prize 2024.

The album showcases Ynys’ unmistakable sound, overflowing with classic pop melodies and cinematic, playful arrangements.

‘Dosbarth Nos’ is where the album’s journey began as lead singer and songwriter, Dylan Hughes, explains: “This song is where it all started. I had the title and built the album around it.

Tale as old as time

“The song tells a story as old as time – lost and disillusioned in the big city, unsure of your place, until friends persuade you to join a night class. There, you meet the love of your life.

“It’s the only song on the album with a clear protagonist and storyline, and I started with the last line – about going to the night class to learn how to hold the baby – and worked backwards from there.”

Influence

Hughes also cites the influence of Dexys Midnight Runners on the track: “I can hear some of that in ‘Dosbarth Nos’. It’s a song that dances dangerously close to the pop cliff edge, but I think we’re on the right side of it.”

The album’s rich pop sensibility and lush arrangements have garnered wide praise, and ‘Dosbarth Nos’ is a fitting final single, capturing the heart and spirit of the record.

Its narrative of self-discovery and unexpected love in an urban setting is deeply relatable, delivered with Ynys’ signature melodic flair.

With ‘Dosbarth Nos’, Ynys have cemented their place as one of the most exciting voices in Welsh music today.

