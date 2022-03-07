Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Watch: Young actor makes Wrexham gag in hilarious new Ryan Reynolds advert

07 Mar 2022 2 minutes Read
Walker Scobell and Ryan Reynolds in Kraft Mac & Cheese advert

A young actor made a gag with a Wrexham reference in a hilarious new advert with Ryan Reynolds.

The ad, for Kraft Mac & Cheese, features an angelic-looking yet foul-mouthed Walker Scobell alongside the Deadpool star.

The youngster makes a series of inappropriate remarks in the advert, which doubles offbeat and humorous promo for the Netflix science fiction film The Adam Project, in which he co-stars with Reynolds.

Scobell tells advises youngsters to “stop loving” their parents is they don’t by the cheesy pasta product.

He also says: “You’ll take it to the freshman dance, and you’ll get to first base.”

He asks: “You guys Wrexham fans?”, which leads a frustrated director to say “please stop”.

Scobell also informs the audience that Kraft Mac & Cheese is: “So good, you’ll want to fire your grandma.”

After being given a talking to by Reynolds, the young star performs the perfect take.

In the The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds, who also produces the film, plays time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed, who accidently crash-lands in 2022.

Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self, played by Scobell, on a mission to save the future.

The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldana.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.