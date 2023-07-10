Watch: Youngsters’ brilliant Welsh-Irish cover of The Killers’ hit song

It’s The Killers – but not as you’ve ever heard them before.

Youngsters from Welsh and Irish language organisations – the Urdd and TG Lurgan have joined forces to produce a special collaboration.

Their brilliant version of The Killers’ hit ‘Human’ features the song sung in both the Welsh and Irish languages.

The first collaboration between the two youth groups occurred in 2020, but due to Covid that was carried out remotely.

Now the singers from the Urdd and TG Lurgan were able to meet and come up with something truly special.

In a post on Instagram, the Urdd wrote: “This is our cover of Human by The Killers unlike any other you’ve heard before, performed and produced entirely in Welsh and Irish by young Urdd and TG Lurgan members.

“Our first Welsh-Irish collaboration was produced virtually back in 2020 due to COVID-19. Now, our young musicians are able to come together to sing, perform and celebrate our languages and culture with one another.

“A massive diolch and go raibh maith agat to everyone involved, especially our young performers and musicians!”

Tros ein pobl, a thros ein mamiaith. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪 Dyma Human, ein pumed cynhyrchiad Cymraeg a Gwyddeleg gan bobl ifanc Cymru ac Iwerddon. 🎵 🎻 We are proud to present to you all our Welsh-Irish cover of Human, produced and performed by young Urdd and @TGLurgan members. pic.twitter.com/cYY5xyTxEE — Urdd Gobaith Cymru (@Urdd) July 6, 2023

