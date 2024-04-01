Watch: You’re the doner I want! Kebab shop puts Wales on the map

You’ve never heard anything like this – and I doubt you ever will again.

A husband and wife team who own a kebab shop in the beautiful Welsh town of Llangollen have shown that Wales is indeed the land of song, with an array of hilarious cover versions that have been viewed by millions on social media.

Think of Llangollen and you think of stunning scenery, the River Dee winding its way through the town, the wonderful Llangollen Heritage Railway and, of course, the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Now you can add Street Pizza and Kebab Llangollen to that list.

The owners Jimmy and Fatima Hamil are originally from Bulgaria, and opened the pizza and kebab shop in Llangollen 12 years ago.

Now, they’ve certainly put the take away on the map by deciding to have some fun by releasing their hilarious videos on Tik Tok.

The shop is a late night haunt for party loving locals who adore the takeaway and its hilarious husband and wife duo who love to have a laugh at their own expense.

As their most viewed video a cracking kebab inspired cover of You’re The One That I want from Grease, famously sung by John Travolta and Olivia Newton John shows, they don’t take themselves at all seriously and that’s what has endeared them to millions online.

Just look at these comments from users and funny replies from the kebab shop underneath their Grease video on TikTok for evidence.

swaglikewater

voice of an angel bossman x

Street Pizza Llangollen · Creator

A voice created in heaven and fine tuned in a kebab shop! 🤪

///

izzy taylor

Gonna tell my kids this is John travolta and Olivia newton john 😂

Street Pizza Llangollen · Creator

That’s cruel 😂😂

///

Becky Levy

Eurovision level x

Street Pizza Llangollen · Creator

Now that’s a plan!! 😂

///

oli

You have to admire the longevity and dedication of the chilli sauce throughout the years (from a garlic sauce ultra)

Street Pizza Llangollen · Creator

It’s one of natures great miracles! 😁

///

Ben

I actually thought it was the original for a second

Street Pizza Llangollen · Creator

Can’t see us dressed in John Travolta leathers 😁

///

Upouttabed

Best advert I’ve seen in a ages 🤣

Street Pizza Llangollen · Creator

Not a great advert for music though sorry 😂

Watch and enjoy!

