Watch: Yukon woman celebrates St David’s Day with random acts of ‘Welshness’

A woman from the Yukon has gone viral on TikTok after revealing her plans to celebrate St David’s Day with random acts of “Welshness”.

Pavlina Sudrich lives in Whitehorse in the northwest Canadian territory of Yukon and has gained popularity on TikTok with videos of her life on a frozen landscape where she needs a kick sled to get to work.

Pavlina has amassed more than 210,000 followers on TikTok and went viral last November after mistakenly saying Wales was in England.

Shortly after the geographical mishap, Pavlina made an apology video in Welsh to her Welsh followers and First Minister Mark Drakeford responded with an invitation for Pavlina to come and visit Wales to learn about the culture – and more importantly, where Wales sits on a map.

In the video posted by the Welsh Government, Mark Drakeford said: “Well Pavlina, diolch yn fawr – thank you very much indeed.

“So we are really keen to make sure all of you know just what a different place Wales is, just what it is we stand for and how keen we are for you to know more about us.

“And to do that, of course it would be fantastic if you could come here to Wales so we could show you all those things that are special about us and make us want to go on and have that very special relationship between Wales, the Yukon and the whole of Canada.”

Pavlina fell in love with Wales after her visit where she tasted Welsh foods and visited Wales’s beautiful castles.

In her latest video explaining how she will celebrate St David’s Day, Pavlina even includes a clip of when she visited St David’s in Haverfordwest during her trip to Wales.

Back in the Yukon, her plans for March 1 will begin with enjoying a “strong cup of Poeth” which is a Welsh hot chocolate brand, then Pavlina will spend the morning on a cross country ski because “people in Wales are keen to spend time outside, no matter the weather conditions.”

Pavlina will then stop off for a “troll picnic” along the way with Snowdonia cheese made in Wales which is available where she lives in Canada and is “the perfect sweet hard cheese for a trail-side snack”.

Wearing a Wales bobble hat with the frozen Yukon landscape being her, Pavlina closes the video by urging others to celebrate St David’s Day no matter where they are in the world.

