Watch: Yws Gwynedd release joyous new single, Bae

Stephen Price

Yws Gwynedd return with a joyous new single which promises to be the soundtrack to the summer, along with the announcement of a series of live performances across Wales.

Yws Gwynedd, headed up by lead singer Ywain Gwynedd perform regularly at Welsh music events and have headlined festivals such as Tafwyl and Maes B.

Regularly performing on S4C and Radio Cymru they have a dedicated following both within Wales and across the world.

New single, Bae, is available to stream now, and is enthused with infectious dance rhythms and sunny vibes, and marks their first offering since summer 2024.

Video

In keeping with its summery feel, Bae has been brought to life spectacularly in an accompanying video filmed in Llandudno and Aberystwyth.

The uplifting video, with its Wes Anderson tones, was created with support from S4C’s Lŵp programme and stars Saran Morgan and Gwion Morris Jones.

Bae was produced and recorded by the multi-talented Rich James Roberts, who also serves as the drummer for the band.

The track also features the mesmerising balafon played by renowned N’famady Kouyaté.

Lead singer, Ywain told us: “I was really chuffed when I saw the video. The concept that Aled, Andy and Elis came up with for the video was ambitious as it’s sometimes dificult to convey a narrative like that in a music vid because of time constraints.

“I think they managed to tell the story beautifully and I think it’s one most of us can relate to – ‘what might have been’.

“We recorded the single months ago but I’ve been busy building a house so didn’t get round to sorting the release until now.

“We got N’famady Kouyate to record his Balafon on the record because we’re a big fan of his and thought it would work well with the summery vibes of the song.

Anticipation

Fans can expect a rich tapestry of sound on the upcoming album, which is poised to feature a full set of tracks, having been recorded over a span of two years.

The anticipation for the album is high, with a release date scheduled before the year’s end.

Ywain shared: “We’ve been working on an album since early last year, but we’re only getting round to finishing it now. It should be out before the end of the year if everything goes to plan.”

Yws Gwynedd are also set to bring their dynamic performance to a series of live gigs throughout the summer.

Yws Gwynedd Live Dates

01.06 – Bull, Llannerchymedd

08.06 – Madryn, Chwilog

22.06 – Roc y Ddôl, Bethesda

29.06 – Mish Mash Mehefin, Bethel

13.07 – Tafwyl, Caerdydd

04.08 – I’w Gyhoeddi / TBA

07.08 – Maes B, Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Pontypridd

24.08 – Oakeleyfest, Maentwrog

14.09 – Plu, Llanystymdwy

