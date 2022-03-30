Watch: Zelenskyy fan creates Welsh language ‘Servant of the People’ tribute – but with Huw Edwards as President

A fan of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has created a Welsh language tribute to his show ‘Servant of the People’ – but with Huw Edwards as Wales’ president.

Gavin Harper wondered what an S4C version of ‘Слуга народу’, the Ukrainian TV show starring Zelenskyy as Ukraine’s president – which catapulted him into the real job after he set up a political party of the same name – would look like.

Both the title music and opening credits, which see Zelenskyy peddling around on his bike, have been faithfully recreated by Gavin Harper using both his own singing voice and clips from TV shows in which Huw Edwards has starred.

“In Servant of the People a history teacher becomes president. Life then imitates art,” he said.

“I would love to see S4C to a version where humble newsreader Huw Edwards becomes President of Wales.”

Huw Edwards has previously revealed that he would like to be the First Minister of Wales – but just for one day.

He told BBC Cymru Fyw: “I would like to be the First Minister of Wales for one day and I would like to change a couple of things rather fundamentally in one day.

“I believe that would be impossible from the point of view of legislation but, I would like to have a look at a few social things, a few things in relation to education and few economic policies. Being First Minister of Wales for a day would suit me down to the ground.”

Huw Edwards also won an online poll of 32 Welsh presidential candidates organised on Twitter by Ruthin town councillor, Ethan Jones.

Thousands of people voted in the month long competition that was designed to get people talking about alternatives to Wales’ present constitutional arrangement.

It remains to be seen whether the fictional ‘Gwas y Bobl’ will have the same impact on Huw Edwards’ career as ‘Servant of the People’ had on Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

