We asked an AI chatbot a series of questions about Wales and the Welsh
David Owens
If you’ve been cryogenically frozen and only just woken up, then you would probably be unaware of how prevalent AI, or artificial intelligence to give it its full name, is becoming in our technologically advanced world.
AI assists in every area of our lives, whether we’re trying to read our emails, get driving directions, get music or movie recommendations and using social media.
So before AI and the robots take over the world and do away with humanity for good, we thought we’d deploy an AI chatbot to answer a series of searching, contentious and downright flippant questions about Wales and its many varied facets.
From what does it mean to be Welsh and why is there a dragon on the Welsh flag to why do the Welsh love singing and what is more popular in Wales – football or rugby, these were a few of the questions we posed to the Chat GPT app.
So if you ever wanted to know which football club an AI chatbot thinks is the biggest in Wales or what are the most popular tourist destinations in this fair country, then read on. And while you’re at it, let us know what you think of the answers and what questions you would ask. Thanks/Diolch!
Can you write a short dialogue between Llewellyn ap Gruffydd and King Edward I about Welsh independence? ChatGPT: Llewellyn ap Gruffydd: Your Majesty, I come before you today to discuss the matter of Welsh independence. The people of Wales have long desired self-governance and the preservation of our culture and language. We seek recognition as a sovereign nation. King Edward I: Llewellyn, I understand your desire for independence, but it is my duty to ensure stability and unity within my kingdom. Wales has long been under the rule of the English crown, and I must consider the implications of granting… Read more »
The dead giveaway is the complete obliviousness of the bot to the portrayal of any plausible character of the real people who are supposed to be meeting. The cruel and ruthless Edward the 1st never ever said anything like ‘Let us proceed with mutual respect’. The desperate historical Welsh struggle which was precipitated by Edward’s intransigent and power-hungry militarism is nowhere seen in the chunterings of the brainless idiot which is the computer. As a dramatic dialogue, Saunders Lewis this ain’t!