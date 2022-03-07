Weatherman Owain Wyn Evans launches search for Wales’ Home of the Year

Weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans leading the search for outstanding homes from across Wales.

BBC Cymru Wales is launching Wales’ Home of the Year, a brand new property programme, in which the weatherman will be joined by fellow judges Mandy Watkins and Glen Thomas.

Wales’ Home of the Year is looking for homes of all types from all over Wales to apply to take part in the new 6-part series.

Whether it’s a terraced house, bungalow, castle, a country cottage or contemporary flat, a city dwelling or somewhere by the sea the filmmakers are looking for homes which embody design, style or amazing architecture.

Filming on the IWC production (a Banijay UK company) will begin in April and broadcast on BBC One Wales later this year.

Owain Wyn Evans said: “I’m delighted to be one of the judges on Wales’ Home of the Year – it’s my dream job! I’ve loved transforming houses into homes over the years, and can’t wait to feel that same sense of love in these gorgeous Welsh properties.

“The concept of ‘home’ isn’t something you can touch or hold, but it is something you can feel. I’ll be looking for individual style, something which reveals the owner’s personality, and a strong sense of hiraeth.”

Mandy Watkins, an experienced interior designer, business owner and presenter from Anglesey, says: “I’m so excited to be a judge on Wales’ Home of the Year. I love looking around other people’s houses! As a designer I look for personality in a home, it’s such an important part of my work, ensuring that the home reflects the owner. So in this series I want to walk in and immediately get a sense of who lives there.”

‘Abundant variety’

Glen Thomas, director of multi award-winning architectural design practice from Cardiff, says: “In Wales, we have such an abundant variety of wonderful architecture, from lofty warehouse apartments in the bay, to elegant Victorian terraces in the capital and striking contemporary eco-dwellings in the countryside.

“As a judge on this new Welsh series, I’m hoping that when I walk through those doors, I will be greeted by a diverse array of innovative designs, unique styles and overall, a sense of drama!”

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Wales said: “This will be a terrific series. If, like me, you’ve always wanted to snoop around some of the best homes in Wales the wait is over. And we won’t be alone either; Owain, Mandy and Glen will be right there with us offering insight, expertise and gut reaction. I can’t wait.”

Wales’ Home of the Year is made by IWC Media and is based on BBC Scotland’s hit series Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Applications to take part in Wales’ Home of the Year should be sent to waleshomes@iwcmedia.co.uk and should include contact details, a brief description of the home and a few pictures.

