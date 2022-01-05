Weatherman Owain Wyn Evans to bring some sparkle to new S4C chat show

Weatherman Owain Wyn Evans is planning on bringing some sparkle to S4C with a brand new chat show.

The broadcaster, who completed an incredible 24-hour drumathon for Children in Need, will host Siop Siarad Owain (Owain’s Talking Shop), which debuts on the Welsh language channel this Friday at 9pm.

“As everyone knows, my two favourite things are talking and shopping, so Siop Siarad Owain feels like my dream show!” Owain said.

“Hopefully me and my special guests can bring a little bit of sparkle to brighten up those dreary January evenings.”

The first programme in the series, on 7 January, will feature actor Alexandra Roach (Killing Eve, Sanditon, No Offence) and former international rugby referee Nigel Owens.

Viewers will also get to hear music from Steffan Rhys Williams and the band, as well as get the chance to celebrate some of Wales’ unsung heroes.

Siop Siarad Owain comes after a very busy period for the weatherman, who is originally from Ammanford and has been a BBC presenter for over 15 years.

Since the first lockdown period, Owain has made worldwide headlines as ‘the drumming weatherman’ after a video of him drumming to the BBC News theme tune went viral on social media.

But it was as a presenter on S4C’s Ffeil at just 18 years old that Owain first showed his talent for presenting.

On the drumathon, he said: “My life has been a bit of a whirlwind since my drumathon for Children in Need, but S4C viewers with long memories will know it’s taken me quite a while to become an ‘overnight sensation’. So I’m thrilled to be back on S4C again where I started my career all those years ago.”