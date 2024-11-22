Weekend of events planned for vibrant city art district

Stephen Price

A collaboration between Cardiff’s Roath galleries takes place this weekend – with a series of late night openings and special events planned.

From 22-24 November, the associated galleries of EAST, a Cardiff art collective will open for extended hours and provide seasonal treats as they take part in the second Roath Gallery Weekend – the winter edition

Roath Gallery Weekend (RGW) is open to members of the public, with no tickets necessary, and is the second collaborative event from the EAST associated galleries and see a varied and vibrant programme scheduled throughout the weekend.

Each gallery has coordinated events to complement their current exhibition – which range from photography, installation, print, painting and craft.

Late night openings and special events will take place at each of Roath’s celebrated galleries; Ffotogallery, madeinroath, Ten., Albany Gallery, Cardiff M.A.D.E, Celf Gallery, Oriel Makers and G39, with coordinated events scheduled to complement their current exhibition.

Not to be missed

On the Saturday, there’s a day full of events – start at g39 with its monthly event ‘Neighbourhood Crowd’ before joining noted photographer Marian Delyth for a tour of her exhibition at Ffotogallery.

Head over to madeinroath to turn your hand to creating your own art curtesy of The Healing Project, before moving to TEN to see the exhibition of renowned artist James Rielly and to put your name in the hat to win a hamper of goods and raise money for Oasis Cardiff.

Continue on to meet some of the Albany Gallery artists on show as part of their annual winter exhibition, and to feel the festive atmosphere in Makers Gallery before enjoying treats from Pettigrew Bakeries in and amongst the Winter show at Celf Gallery.

There will be live music at Cardiff M.A.D.E as they celebrate the launch of the open exhibition and DJs at g39 as they bring the UNITe squad to an end.

TEN

As just one example, the current exhibition at TEN, ’Tŷ Hyll’ by renowned artist James Rielly will be in the ground floor gallery, and a mixed display of gallery artists on the mezzanine level.

Throughout the weekend, a hamper full of goodies bought from Welsh business TEN loves will be up for winning through a charity raffle.

The chosen charity this year is Oasis Cardiff, a centre for asylum seekers and refugees in the heart of the city. The hamper includes items from Sibling coffee and wine, Spit and Sawdust skate park, Forbesfield florist, Tropical Wales clothing and Heist chocolate plus vouchers for the best Thai food in Cardiff, from TEN neighbour Hug Paeng and a reformer pilates session at PhysioSpace.

Also included is a £100 TEN voucher and signed book by current exhibiting artist James Rielly.

A minimum donation of £5 will get your name in the hat – donations are in-person only.

The winner will be announced 17:00 Sunday 24 November.

Gallery first

This is the second collaborative event from the EAST galleries – a way to reflect the active, creative and inclusive identity of Roath and a great excuse to spend a culture-filled weekend.

For the full programme of events follow @__________EAST on Instagram or pop in to any of the 8 participation galleries to pick up a hard copy of the programme.

