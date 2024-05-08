Weekend of events planned for vibrant gallery district

A collaboration between eight of Cardiff’s Roath galleries takes place this weekend – with late night openings and a series special events and performances planned.

The associated galleries of EAST, a Cardiff art collective have put together the inaugural Roath Gallery Weekend which runs from 10 – 12 May and will see a varied, vibrant and full programme which is open to members of the public, with no tickets necessary.

Late night openings and special events will take place at each of Roath’s celebrated galleries; Ffotogallery, madeinroath, Ten., Albany Gallery, Cardiff M.A.D.E, Celf Gallery, Oriel Makers and G39, with coordinated events scheduled to complement their current exhibition.

Friday will also see many venues staying open later than usual, perfect for an evening of gallery-hopping.

Gallery first

This is the first collaborative event from the EAST galleries – and will be the first of many intended Roath Gallery Weekends. What a way to reflect the active, creative and inclusive identity of Roath and what a great excuse to spend a culture-filled weekend!

Live music

Each of the participating galleries will have an exciting line-up of events which will be shocased on East’s Instagram but some of the highlights from Celf are featured below. Nia Evans – 10 May 6-8pm Nia is an award winning harpist and a graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Highlights as a soloist include performing at the Official Opening of the Sixth Senedd for the late Queen Elizabeth II, and most recently performing for King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort on their first official visit to Wales.

James Chadwick 11 May 12-2pm Roath based jazz guitarist and composer James Chadwick approaches his music in a distinctive and thoughtful way, blending ever evolving melodic lines with inventive and measured harmonic treatment. He is an excellent guitarist who eschews flashy technical runs for textural and melodic solos. He makes standard tunes sound very fresh by leaving lots of space and creating unexpected turns. Patchwork Samuel, Beto Beto and Evan Graham – 11 May 3-5pm

Patchwork Samuel (main image) is the acoustic musical project from Roath based Sam Griffiths. He describes himself as ‘home recorded nonsense’. Abstract and genre-defying pop oddness, with songs written about plotlines to films that don’t actually exist. He will be accompanied by Beto Beto and Evan Graham. Compact and shimmering pop songs from the wonderfully strange dreams of Beto Beto (aka Nathan Thomas). Nathan uses the rusty lens of myth and history in his lyrics to reconcile the absurd. Delicate and thoughtful guitar instrumentals from the finger tips of Evan Graham, certain to capture any room with their understated beauty. Tabitha Selley Tabitha is a Cellist and one of the founding members of the Welsh String Quartet ‘Quartet Draig’. She studied at the Royal Northern College and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. She has performed twice as a soloist for HM King Charles III. Tabitha is also a passionate orchestral musician; having performed with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Welsh National Opera, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, Birmingham Royal Ballet, and is a core player at Sinfonia Cymru.

For the full programme of events follow @__________EAST on Instagram or pop in to any of the 8 participation galleries to pick up a hard copy of the programme.

