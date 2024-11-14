Weekend of Welsh folk singing to feature leading singers from Wales

A weekend of Welsh folk singing, featuring classes from three of Wales’ leading singers – Gwilym Bowen Rhys, Beth Celyn and Gwenan Gibbard is set to take place in early 2025.

Ambell i Gân offers a range of classes for budding to experienced singers, and takes place at Plas Caerdeon.

Plas Caerdeon is an outdoor education centre in Caerdeon, Gwynedd.

Situated on the banks of the picturesque Mawddach estuary at the southern tip of the Eryri National Park, this is a fantastic spot to retreat from the bustle of the world and focus on music-making

There are three classes available:

Experienced class: This class is for those who already have confidence with Welsh language pronunciation and who are experienced singers. It is expected that you are able to confidently pronounce words in the Welsh language.

Intermediate class: This class is for those who have less experience with the Welsh language and/or who have had less singing experience.

Beginner class: This is for those who may have some singing experience but who have none or very little experience with the Welsh language.

You can choose between these groups, where the focus will be on building repertoire and fundamental technique.

You will also spend some time working on pieces to sing together in our Ambell i Gân choir. Apart from the main groups, there will be a variety of option classes which participants can choose from. These will cover a selection of topics chosen by the tutor team.

For the evenings, get ready for more informal music-making with singing sessions in the common areas of the house.

If attendees play an instrument, they’re invited to bring it along, as there will be evening instrumental sessions too.

The Tutors

Gwilym Bowen Rhys

Gwilym Bowen Rhys has established himself as a worthy ambassador for the Welsh language and singing, at home in Wales and around the world as well. This was confirmed by his nomination for the Folk Singer of the Year Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and by winning the Best Solo Artist Award at the Welsh Folk Awards.

His music, which brings ancient Welsh words and melodies to life, is unique as a result of his own contemporary musical style.

His first album ‘O Groth y Dæaar’ was released in 2016 and was shortlisted for Best Album of the Year at the National Eisteddfod, helping to establish him as a new and essential voice for music from Wales.

His fourth and latest album, ‘Detholiad o Hen Baledi II’ was released in March ’22. This is the second in a series of albums that focus on old Welsh ballads and is described by From The Margins as, ‘probably the most complete, bewitching folk album you will hear all year’.

Gwenan Gibbard

Gwenan Gibbard stands at the forefront of today’s thriving Welsh traditional music scene with her unique, contemporary arrangements of Welsh traditional music and songs. Hailing from the Llyn peninsula in north-west Wales, she was brought up in a Welsh speaking family in which singing and Welsh culture in general played an integral part.

She also specialises in the unique art of ‘Cerdd Dant’, the ancient form of singing Welsh poetry to the accompaniment of the harp, and is one of the few people who perform this music self-accompanied on the harp. She has released four solo albums on the Sain label, her most recent, ‘Hen Ganeuon Newydd’. The album features the folk-songs of the predominantly Welsh speaking areas of the Llŷn Peninsula and neighbouring Eifionydd, north-west Wales – Gwenan’s home area.

Beth Celyn

Beth Celyn is a Welsh singer-songwriter, composer and poet and has performed at a plethora of festivals, venues and on TV and radio. Her music is a folkloric infusion of melancholy and warmth and her voice boasts a three octave range.

Her debut EP ‘Troi’ was released with Sbrigyn Ymborth in 2017 and she has collaborated with the likes of chamberfolk trio Vrï featuring on both of their albums, Tŷ Ein Tadau (Sbrigyn Ymborth, 2018) and Islais a Genir (Mwldan, 2022), and their EP Roedd yn y Wlad Honno (Self-release, 2020).

She has represented Wales at The Pan Celtic Festival in Ireland and enjoys singing at folk sessions across the UK. She was recently a singing tutor at Gwerin Gwallgo, a folk music course for young people (another course ran by Trac Cymru), and looks forward to sharing her love, and experience, of Welsh folk singing at ‘Ambell i Gân’.

Plas Caerdeon

The event is easily accessible by car (75 minutes from Bangor or Aberystwyth, 3hrs from Cardiff), with public transport options available as well – there are both Barmouth rail station and regular TrawsCymru bus services to Dolgellau nearby.

Accommodation is shared rooms, but they can accommodate group room bookings.

The weekend is fully inclusive, with accommodation at Plas Caerdeon and all meals provided. They can cater to dietary requirements and provide shared rooms (single gender).

There are two other ticket types available – non residential, if guests would prefer to book their own accommodation but eat lunch and dinner in Plas Caerdeon, and a new ticket type for Plas Caerdeon – camping. If guests have a motorhome, they are welcome to bring that too.

Ambell i Gân costs £300 for the weekend including all meals and accommodation.

For more information and to book your place, visit: https://trac.cymru/en/ambell-i-gan-folk-singing-weekend-2/

