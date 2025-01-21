Welcome to the smallest pub in Wales

A big welcome awaits at the smallest pub in Wales.

The Plume of Feathers is small in stature but massive when it comes to the warmth of the welcome people can expect when they pop in.

It may be the small pub in Wales but inside this three-storey, mid-19th century building is actually two separate rooms.

The tiny bar on the left has a slatted wood counter at least 30 years old, simple shelves for a bar-back, which look older, dado-panelled walls with benches attached, and a hatch on the right.

An even tinier lounge on the right has some old panelling around the fireplace but the fixed seating is post-war.

A famous rugby pub, it has lots of memorabilia on the walls including signed photos by international players and a team sponsored by the pub won the World Rugby Sevens in 1989.

Landlord Steff and his staff have created a wonderful atmosphere for regulars and tourists alike.

And especially popular feature is a well stocked jukebox which inevitably leads to mass singalongs from the happy drinkers.

But don't just believe us, check out the glowing reviews on Trip Advisor….

