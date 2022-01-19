Welsh actress narrates new teaser trailer for the Lords of the Rings series on Amazon

The voice of Welsh actress Morfydd Clark can be heard during a new teaser trailer for the Lords of the Rings series on Amazon.

Morfydd Clark will now play a young Galadriel, the character portrayed by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films.

In the video, molten metal is seen filling in grooves in a piece of wood while Morfydd Clark’s voice says: “Three rings for the Elven kings under the sky. Seven for the dwarf lords in their halls of stone. Nine for mortal men, doomed to die. One for the dark lord on his dark throne in the land of Mordor where the shadows lie.”

It is the first time the full title for the show has been revealed: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.’ It had previously been confirmed that the show would take place during the so-called Second Age, when the Rings of Power were forged by Sauron.

Welsh speakers Owain Arthur, Morfydd Clark and Trystan Gravelle are among the actors included in the $465 million series, with Lloyd Owen (London-born to Welsh parents) also part of the cast.

It was recently revealed that the series will shift to filming in the UK for the second series, which has already been commissioned.

Morfydd Clarke, who is from Penarth, had previously said that homesickness had still had an impact on her during the pandemic.

“You know they say you’re only as happy as your unhappiest child?” she said. “I know I must make the most of being here. But you can’t. This isn’t quite my world and I know that my world isn’t doing this.”

She added however that having two other Welsh-speaking members in the cast, and a costume designer who spoke Welsh, had helped her feel at home in New Zealand.

Filming wrapped on August 2nd. The highly-anticipated epic fantasy series will debut on the streamer on Sept. 2, 2022, with new episodes dropping weekly after that.