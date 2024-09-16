Welsh acts announced as joint winners of the Neutron Prize

The Neutron Prize, God Is In The TV Zine’s alternative to the Mercury Prize, has announced this year’s winners.

Welsh / English bilingual bands Y Dail and Ynys triumphed – the first time the Neutron has been awarded to two artists.

They were picked from the 2024 shortlist comprising 12 outstanding records from Wales, England, Scotland, NI & Ireland released over the past twelve months.

God Is In The TV is a music and culture website that celebrated its 20th birthday last year, and prides itself on supporting new, emerging, and independent artists.

Y Dail

Y Dail (The Leaves) is the project led by Pontypridd’s Huw Griffiths, his mighty fine debut Teigr (Tiger) was released in Spring. The perfect season for this most refreshing record of simply superb songwriting created whilst worshipping at the altar of alt-pop in all its guises. Creaky 80s keyboards and buzzy guitars, clever often surreal lyrical imagery and storytelling, brandishing joyful melody.

Huw says: “I’m absolutely thrilled to win in a field of such amazing artists. I started recording songs with Kris Jenkins as producer when I was in school, and when people like Marc Riley picked up on our early singles we just carried on. It all took a bit of time through the different Covid restrictions and everything that happened around that, and then for one reason and another it took a year to get the album released, so I’m really happy that it’s out and getting recognition. I wrote the songs between the ages of 15 and 18 in a sort of surge of creativity, in my bedroom on a Spanish guitar. So I suppose you could say the record is a kind of bildungsroman – there’s a feverish quality when I look back that I like, and that surprises me a little.

“Thank you to GIITV for all their support ever since our earliest releases, and especially Cath Holland and Bill Cummings whose encouragement and understanding of what Y Dail is about has been brilliant. Congratulations also to Ynys, whose music I love.’ Huw added.

Commenting on the win, Welsh legend and BBC Radio Cymru presenter Rhys Mwyn said: “Huw Y Dail writes great pop songs. There’s just a hint of – had Ray Davies been born in Pontypridd then this is what you might have expected. Poetic words set to great melodies – simple and effective. It’s classic pop really – catchy and impossible not to tap your feet. The videos have to be in black & white. Llongyfarchiadau Huw.”

Read God Is In The Tv’s Y Dail interview here

Ynys

Ynys (Island – pronounced ‘un-iss’) is headed up by Aberystwyth songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Hughes. Dosbarth Nos (Night Class) is shortlisted for the Welsh Music Prize 2024 and released on the esteemed Welsh imprint Libertino Records. This glamorous album sees a massive step up in energy, ambition and scope from 2022 debut Ynys, with bold, dynamic arrangements and themes of nostalgia are tinged by melancholy.

“Neutron Prize, can’t quite believe it! It’s an honour – thanks to every who voted, and thanks to God is in the TV Zine for all the amazing support, it means a lot,” said Dylan.

“We are overjoyed that ‘Dosbarth Nos’ has been named joint winner of the Neutron prize this year. Seeing this wonderful album that overflows with the magical unlimited possibilities of the pop song having recognition and love is really special. Dylan and the band have created an album that is timeless yet very much of the today, letting melody shine a light during uncertain times. Thanks to everyone who voted and to God Is In The TV for all the great support,” said Gruff Owen from Libertino Records.

God Is In The TV’s interview with Ynys can be read here

Editor Bill Cummings said of this year’s Neutron Prize winners: “The God Is In The TV editorial team were inspired by the Booker Prize’s joint award in 2019. As you know, we are very highbrow(!) Besides, it was simply impossible to separate these two superb albums so we decided to award it to both!”

Neutron Prize Shortlist

Bob Vylan – Humble As The Sun

Camera Obscura – Look To The East, Look To The West

Chroma – Ask for Angela

Bill Ryder-Jones – Iechya Da

Elkka – Prism of Pleasure

Enjoyable Listens – Trapped in the Cage of a Hateful Bird

Georgia Ruth – Cool Head

L E M F R E C K – Blood, Sweat & Fears

SPRINTS – Letter to Self

Whitelands- Night-bound Eyes Are Blind To The Day

Y Dail – Teigr

Ynys- Dosbarth Nos

Listen tot eh Neutron prize playlist HERE

Previous Neutron Prize winners include Adwaith, The Anchoress, Bethan Lloyd, Islet and Kathryn Joseph.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

