Welsh artist releases two acoustic Christmas tracks to kick off festive season

Stephen Price

Iestyn Gwyn Jones is a singer songwriter from Cardiff, and has released not one but two festive tracks to inspire Christmas cheer and to remind us to think of older people who may be spending this year’s event alone.

While gaining a growing reputation for his solo work, Iestyn also plays for many different bands from the Brass-Rock band ‘Ble?’ to Welsh folk band ‘Cadog’.

Iestyn released his first song as a solo artist (Llanw a Thrai) earlier this year which he says is “a bit more acoustic and singer/songwriter compared to the fully produced rock feel of the band”.

Prize winner

Iestyn recorded the new acoustic Christmas tracks at Capel Tabenacl, Efail Isaf.

Previously, Iestyn performed Eira Man on a special episode of Noson Lawen in 2021; ‘Youth’s Christmas. The song won the Under 16 ‘Carols of Côr-ona’ competition in 2020.

Eira Man discusses all the characteristics that encompass the idea of ​​an ‘ideal white Christmas’. There is also an element of humour in the song as the Second verse which is more rhythmic/rap inspired, discussing the fantasy version of the day from a more realistic perspective.

“Celebrating Christmas since September?” It’s a firm no from him.

‘Nadolig i Bob Un’ is a Christmas song that extends hope for the new year while remembering the past year.

The song discusses wars and meaninglessness along with the impact for some on their mental health – with Iestyn hoping for a better future. This song came second in the ‘Côr-ona carols’ competition in 2020.

Gobaith

Iestyn told Nation.Cymru: “For the last few years, I’ve been writing a new Christmas song for the winter every year.

“This year, I decided to release a simple and stripped back version of two of the songs. ‘Nadolig I Bob Un/Eira Man’.

“Eira Man” was the first Christmas song that I ever wrote – it is a fun overview of the Christmas period from the fun of playing in the snow, forgetting about the baby Jesus amongst the food and presents and the story of older people spending the Christmas period alone.”

Iestyn added: “The aim and main message of the double single is to bring hope to the world over the Christmas period and to spread joy and positivity as we face the new year.”

And while we all enjoy Iestyn’s new music, he will be busy working on an EP he’s titled “Ffenest Siop Calonnau Brau” that he hopes will be released in the new year.

Hear more from Iestyn Gwyn Jones here.

Follow Iestyn on Instagram.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

