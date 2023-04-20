Welsh artist to host interactive collage experience that promotes creativity and reduces stress

A Welsh artist will host an interactive collage art experience that promotes creativity, supports well being and reduces stress.

Di Ford is a collage artist based in Pembrokeshire who is passionate about encouraging others to embrace their creative side.

Through her immersive collage art experience, Di encourages budding artists to discover their own artistic abilities and

experience the therapeutic benefits of creating collages.

Di has been creating collages for several years, and her passion for the art form began as a way to cope with personal struggles.

She soon discovered that the act of creating collages not only helped her manage stress and anxiety but also allowed her to express herself in a way that words couldn’t.

Creative

Di said: “I believe that everyone has the capacity to be creative, and that collaging is an excellent way to tap into that creativity.

“Creating collages is accessible to everyone, regardless of artistic experience, and it’s a great way to reduce stress, improve mood, and increase overall well-being.”

Through her collage art workshops, Di takes participants on a multi-sensory journey and teaches participants a variety of collage techniques.

She emphasises that the process of creating a collage is just as important as the finished product and encourages individuals to embrace their mistakes and learn from them.

As part of the experience Di introduces simple mindful techniques that encourage a deep sense of calm and wellbeing.

Self-care

By the end of the experience, participants will have created a stunning collage, and will also have an effective self-care tool that can be used in daily life to connect with the present moment.

“I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact that collaging can have on individuals,” said Di “Not only does it help reduce stress and anxiety, but it also provides a sense of accomplishment and empowerment.”

Di will be hosting a special Collage Art Experience in celebration of World Collage Day on Saturday 13th May.

The tea party style event will take place at Hilton Court Gardens, Haverfordwest and provide a unique and interactive to celebrate the art of collaging.

