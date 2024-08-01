Welsh artists come together for limited vinyl release

Sain Records and independent music website Klust have collaborated to release a bespoke compilation album featuring some of the most exciting artists working in Wales today – released on an ultra-limited vinyl pressing.

As part of a new collaborative project, launched by Sain under the title ‘Stafell Sbâr Sain’ (Sain’s Spare Room), the ten track album is carefully curated by Klust and released on Sain Records.

The first record of the series includes original works by some of Wales’ most exciting artists, including Talulah, WRKHOUSE, Malan, Siula, and Sywel Nyw, and will be released as part of an exclusive bundle with the latest edition of Klust magazine.

Welsh excellence

All ten tracks were recorded at Studio 1 in Sain, Llandwrog, over a six-month period, with film director and long-time Klust collaborator, Aled Victor, creating a series of behind the scenes videos to accompany each of the five live sessions.

Klust is a multimedia platform, launched in 2022, to celebrate, support, and promote new music from Wales.

Founder, Owain Williams, says: “It’s a comprehensive, bilingual collection of tracks, some brand new, others exclusively re-worked for the compilation, spotlighting some of the most exciting artists in the music scene in Wales today.

“The album will also be released alongside Klust’s third magazine, a special 60 page celebration of new Welsh music, woven together by twenty new writers from Wales.”

First in the series

This is the first in a series of innovative collaborations led by Sain to provide a platform and outlet for new music and artists in Wales.

‘Stafell Sbâr Sain’ will be launched at Caffi Maes B at the National Eisteddfod on Friday 9th August, with artists and producers Sywel Nyw, Talulah, Alaw, and Don Leisure spinning the tracks between 19:00-22:00.

Pressed to eco-friendly vinyl and limited to 200 copies, the record will be shipped in November and available to stream across all digital platforms in the new year via Sain Records. The album artwork, along with the magazine, is designed by independent graphic designer, Elis Povey.

Sain Records’ first edition of ‘Stafell Sbâr’ — specially curated by Klust — is available to pre-order now.

An exclusive bundle is also available to pre-order.

