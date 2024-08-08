Welsh artists dominate Neutron Prize 2024 shortlist

The Neutron Prize, God Is In The TV Zine’s alternative to the Mercury Prize has announced its 2024 shortlist, comprising 12 outstanding records from Wales, England, Scotland, NI & Ireland released over the past twelve months.

The dozen albums encompass a diverse range of genres, rap, folk, classy soul and quality songwriting. Six are from Wales, in alphabetical order: Chroma, Elkka, Georgia Ruth, Lemfreck, Y Dail, Ynys.

The list is balanced by nominations for vital acts from the rest of the UK and Ireland, like Bob Vylan, Bill Ryder-Jones, Enjoyable Listens, Sprints, Whitelands and Camera Obscura.

The records were chosen by GIITTV editors and contributors. The winner will be announced in late September.

God Is In The TV is a music and culture website which celebrated its 20th birthday last year, and prides itself on supporting new and emerging, and independent artists.

Previous Neutron Prize winners include Adwaith, The Anchoress, Bethan Lloyd, Islet and Kathryn Joseph.

Editor Bill Cummings said: “We are really excited to present twelve awesome records drawn up by GIITTV staff. The great thing about the Neutron Prize is there’s no entry fee and we aren’t influenced by what is “popular”. As an editorial team we judge the chosen records on the quality of the music and the release.

“We hope this award continues to shine a light on independent releases by fantastic artists who are working hard to get heard.”

The Neutron Prize Shortlist

Bob Vylan – Humble As The Sun

Camera Obscura – Look To The East, Look To The West

Chroma – Ask for Angela

Bill Ryder-Jones – Iechya Da

Elkka – Prism of Pleasure

Enjoyable Listens – Trapped in the Cage of a Hateful Bird

Georgia Ruth – Cool Head

L E M F R E C K – Blood, Sweat & Fears

SPRINTS – Letter to Self

Whitelands- Night-bound Eyes Are Blind To The Day

Y Dail – Teigr

Ynys- Dosbarth Nos

Listen to the artists on the Neutron Prize shortlist HERE

