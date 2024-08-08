Welsh artists dominate Neutron Prize 2024 shortlist
The Neutron Prize, God Is In The TV Zine’s alternative to the Mercury Prize has announced its 2024 shortlist, comprising 12 outstanding records from Wales, England, Scotland, NI & Ireland released over the past twelve months.
The dozen albums encompass a diverse range of genres, rap, folk, classy soul and quality songwriting. Six are from Wales, in alphabetical order: Chroma, Elkka, Georgia Ruth, Lemfreck, Y Dail, Ynys.
The list is balanced by nominations for vital acts from the rest of the UK and Ireland, like Bob Vylan, Bill Ryder-Jones, Enjoyable Listens, Sprints, Whitelands and Camera Obscura.
The records were chosen by GIITTV editors and contributors. The winner will be announced in late September.
God Is In The TV is a music and culture website which celebrated its 20th birthday last year, and prides itself on supporting new and emerging, and independent artists.
Previous Neutron Prize winners include Adwaith, The Anchoress, Bethan Lloyd, Islet and Kathryn Joseph.
Editor Bill Cummings said: “We are really excited to present twelve awesome records drawn up by GIITTV staff. The great thing about the Neutron Prize is there’s no entry fee and we aren’t influenced by what is “popular”. As an editorial team we judge the chosen records on the quality of the music and the release.
“We hope this award continues to shine a light on independent releases by fantastic artists who are working hard to get heard.”
The Neutron Prize Shortlist
Bob Vylan – Humble As The Sun
Camera Obscura – Look To The East, Look To The West
Chroma – Ask for Angela
Bill Ryder-Jones – Iechya Da
Elkka – Prism of Pleasure
Enjoyable Listens – Trapped in the Cage of a Hateful Bird
Georgia Ruth – Cool Head
L E M F R E C K – Blood, Sweat & Fears
SPRINTS – Letter to Self
Whitelands- Night-bound Eyes Are Blind To The Day
Y Dail – Teigr
Ynys- Dosbarth Nos
Listen to the artists on the Neutron Prize shortlist HERE
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.