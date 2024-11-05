Welsh artists to perform at one of India’s biggest music festivals

Two Welsh artists are set to perform at one of the largest music and cultural festivals in India.

Folk singer-songwriters Gareth Bonello and Mari Mathias have been chosen to play to crowds at this year’s Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.

The 10-day festival in December, nicknamed the “Festival of Festivals”, is celebrating its 25th year and attracts visitors from all over the world.

It is India’s largest celebration of tribal heritage with visitors immersed in the rich traditions, music, and folklore of the region.

Partner

This year, Wales has been made a designated partner of Nagaland’s Hornbill festival marking the end of Wales in India 2024, a year-long series of celebrations and events to strengthen ties between the two countries.

The partnership was announced during a recent visit to Wales by the Chief Minister of Nagaland in recognition of joint efforts by the British Council, the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, the Welsh Government and Wales Arts International.

Mari Mathias performs in the Welsh language, bringing her own contemporary approach to traditional folk melodies. She will be performing two solo sets as well as singing alongside Indian musician Seyievinuo Chuzho, writing a Welsh verse to one of her songs as part of the performance.

Mari said: “I’m really looking forward to performing at Hornbill and being on stage with the people from Nagaland, hearing the drums going and the traditional singing. Being a part of that on stage will be really exciting.

“I’m eager not just to perform in my own language and represent Wales, but for all those conversations that come after when you’ve finished. That’s when I really connect to the audience and share why I’m doing what I’m doing.”

Gareth Bonello performs under the moniker of The Gentle Good and is known for his enchanting melodies and intricate acoustic guitar arrangements. Gareth is returning to Hornbill after performing in 2013.

“I am fascinated to hear the other musicians at the festival,” Gareth said.

“I hope that our performances will encourage more people from all over the world to engage with the creativity of Indigenous cultures.”

Trust

Ruth Cocks, Director of British Council Wales, said: “We are thrilled that Wales has been made a focus country of the prestigious Hornbill festival. Wales and India have special long-standing cultural connections, and we have as much in common as makes us individually unique.

“Our Wales in India Cultural Fund, strengthening existing partnerships, as well as the Wales-India collaborations at Hornbill, will not only enable artists to enhance their creative practice but open minds to each other’s cultures and understanding of the world. Artists both in Wales and India will learn from each other, reach new audiences and further build trust and mutual respect between our two nations”.

Eluned Hâf, Head of Wales Arts International, said: “Arts and culture have played a significant role in developing rich connections between Wales and India.

“Our long-standing India-Wales programme, with our partners British Council and Welsh Government, has linked audiences and artists in both countries across diverse languages, cultures and traditions.

“These new projects will continue to deepen the links with a specific focus on indigenous languages and on arts, health and well-being.”

As part of the Year of Wales in India, the British Council and Wales Arts International has invested in five projects through a dedicated culture fund. These projects will focus on deepening existing cultural relationships between artists from Wales and India, including those from Nagaland and the northeast, in the next six months.

Bonello will be returning to north-east India and recording new music with his partners from the Khasi-Cymru Collective, creating new music and poetry in Khasi and Welsh languages.

Theatre makers Sarah Argent and Kevin Lewis will collaborate with Kolkata based ThinkArts to work with four young writers and dramaturges to help them create their own original stories for children and young people across multiple languages, including BSL.

Khamira, the Indo Welsh collaboration that brings together Welsh folk, Indian classical and Jazz, will undertake a six-day tour across India, with local musicians joining each performance.

Page of Two Lands is a project that will feature four female writers and illustrators from Wales and north-east India to collaborate with each other and create a series of contemporary narratives inspired by folk stories.

Canolfan Gerdd William Mathias has been working on a special partnership project since 2022 in memory of harpist Mair Jones.

This year they will be sending tutors to Martin Luther Christian University in Shillong to further explore Welsh and Khasi music together and develop new arts and health projects in healthcare settings originally set up by Welsh doctors.

Textile artist Cefyn Burgess will also join as a key facilitator in the contemporary relationship between Megalaya and Wales and to undertake his own project exploring the indigenous cultures of the region.

Jack Sargeant MS, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, said: “Being a partner country at Hornbill offers us the opportunity to share the best of Welsh creativity, music, and arts on one of India’s most prestigious cultural stages – certainly a proud moment for Wales.”

