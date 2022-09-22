Welsh band release brilliant World Cup song – and an ode to the Gentle Giant

Imagine if you will that Wales had beaten Scotland at Ninian Park in 1985 and we had qualified for the World Cup in Mexico the following year.

Then visualise Creation Records’ boss Alan McGee not in fact as a sweary svengali from Scotland but a dyed in the wool Welshman primed and ready to release ‘Goal’ – Rhondda outfit Warm Coat’s perfectly executed mix of soccer and shoe gaze through his impossibly cool independent label.

‘Goal’ is swirling, whirling C86 jangle pop par excellence, a heady confection of Ride and House Of Love with its roots in another decade updated for a new generation.

Back then their Welsh indie anthem would have no doubt soundtracked our lives as we crimped our hair and painted a dragon on our winklepickers in readiness for the appearance of Rush, Hughes and Southall at the World Cup.

And if you think that is good wait until you listen to the flip of this lovingly curated Wales World Cup double A side – their beauteous electro ode to John Charles – a giddy, sumptuous mix of Public Service Broadcasting and New Order which pays a fitting tribute to Il Gigante Buono with the use of sampled archive clips.

Headphones on. Sound up. Enjoy!

GOAL LYRICS

verse 1:

we’ve been so close,

yet far away,

six decades,

led to this day

chorus:

see us rise,

above them all,

we’ve turned the page

and reached our goal!

verse 2:

those near misses,

just a kick away

made us determined

to find a way

chorus:

see us rise,

above them all

we’ve turned the page and reached our goal!

verse 3:

here’s our chance,

our moment in the sun,

breached your defences,

your goal line overrun

outro:

hear the roar,

feel the red wall vibration

hear the roar,

feel the red wall vibration – goal!

