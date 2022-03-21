Welsh chocolatier creates stunning giant easter egg which will be raffled to raise money for Ukraine

A Welsh chocolatier has created a stunning giant Easter egg to raise money for Ukraine.

Baravelli’s Artisan Chocolatiers of Conwy sculpted the hand-painted Easter egg to raise money for Red Cross humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

The 10kg egg is being raffled with all donations of any size going towards the prize draw on 19 April 2022.

The aim to begin with was to raise £1,000, but that was achieved within seven hours.

“What a wonderful bunch of people you all are!” Mark Baravelli said. “Over £1000 raised for our Ukraine Appeal in less than seven hours. Thank you all so much.”

The egg’s design shows evening sunlight shining on Ukrainian fields of wheat and sunflowers in the foreground. A deep blue background represents the sky, mountains and streams of the Ukrainian countryside.

The special egg has been designed, hand painted and cast by Master Chocolatier Emma Baravelli.

“We have all seen the devastating and heart-breaking scenes coming from Ukraine in recent weeks,” she said.

“Throughout the humanitarian crisis sparked by this conflict, the British Red Cross has been providing aid to help civilians on the ground. They are distributing food and hygiene parcels, warm clothing and training civilians in first aid. It is an organisation and a cause that Baravelli’s is extremely proud to support.”

Baravelli’s holds over 50 awards for its recipes, including International Chocolate Awards, The Academy of Chocolate, Great Taste and Wales the True Taste.

The company still prides itself in making absolutely everything it sells on the premises.

Donations can be made via a JustGiving page.

