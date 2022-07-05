Welsh comedian Tudur Owen receives an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Literature

Welsh comedian Tudur Owen became a Doctor of Literature today after being awarded an Honorary Degree from Bangor University.

The broadcaster joined students officially graduating from three years of degrees in music, drama and performance during an unparalleled three weeks of graduation ceremonies at the University.

Having left school at 16, the BAFTA-winning comedian and presenter Tudur created an exceptional bilingual career for himself in comedy and broadcasting, on radio and television.

Receiving the Award, Tudur Owen said: “Describing receiving this award as an honour is an understatement.

“I’ve been so lucky I don’t feel I have the right to give advice to anyone, my only advice would be not to be afraid to make a mistake, but try not to make the same mistake twice!

“I encourage people to learn from failure and try to find what you’re good at, and if you’re lucky enough to find it, to follow that path, but to be prepared to work hard!”

‘Campaigner’

Presenting Tudur Owen for the honour, Professor Andrew Edwards said, “Tudur is celebrated for his writing and performance on radio and television – his BBC radio programme is very popular, and he has also written and presented English language programmes on BBC Radio 4.

“Tudur is a passionate advocate for Wales and the Welsh language and most recently he has campaigned to keep the original Welsh language names for places in Wales.”

Tudur spent his post-school years working in a number of jobs as a car mechanic, fencing contractor and driving lorries. It was while working a runner for Barcud Studios in Caernarfon that he learned about the entertainment industry, and about himself.

His career options crystalised when, as an assistant to the studio floor manager he became the ‘warm up’ guy and found he could make people laugh.

He performed five minutes of stand-up comedy at the National Eisteddfod Môn in 1999 and has never looked back. He became well-known on the stand-up circuit, performing in comedy clubs across England and Wales.

He is an Edinburgh Fringe Festival veteran, having performed there almost every year for the past 15 years.

During his career, Tudur has been awarded a BAFTA for best entertainment show and been nominated for a number of honours, including by the prestigious Royal Television Society. He is a member of the Bardic ‘Gorsedd’.

Tudur is also a successful businessman, creating local jobs through the cafés, Ty Golchi in Felinheli and Clustiau Mul in Menai Bridge. He has also raised a significant amount of money for charity over the last decade as a patron for St David’s Hospice, as well as taking part in events for other charities.

