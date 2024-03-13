Watch: Welsh comic’s hilarious interaction with 20mph heckler

If you live in Wales you’d be hard pressed to avoid it – even if you dearly wished you could.

It’s the controversial Welsh government policy that has caused huge debate and seen more uses of the word ‘blanket’ that is strictly healthy for those purporting to be sane human beings.

The introduction of a new 20mph speed limit on some roads in Wales has seen much opposition and an almost daily tirade on social media by the leader of the Conservative opposition in the Senedd, who ironically appears to have been driven to distraction by the policy.

A petition opposing the introduction of 20mph in Wales was created by someone in England, which was thoughtful of them.

It seems that when it comes to a 20mph debate – it’s unavoidable, as Welsh comedy star Robin Morgan discovered when he performed at the world famous Comedy Store

Rising star Robin, who is based in Cardiff and has an impressive list of TV credits including Mock The Week, encountered a heckler who was an opponent of the policy – and let’s just say it ended in an object lesson in why you should never shout out any old random nonsense at comedy shows.

The comic, a television warm-up artist for programmes such as The Graham Norton Show, beautifully demonstrated the irony of people outside of Wales sticking their oar into our business.

Watch and enjoy!

Heard about Wales’ 20mph speed limit? Are you a fan? pic.twitter.com/KcYWH0CjCb — Robin Morgan (@robinjaymorgan) March 13, 2024

