Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Welsh film secures 2022 Academy Awards nomination

08 Feb 2022 2 minutes Read
Photo by NFB and Beryl Productions International

A Welsh animated film has secured a nomination for the 2022 Academy Awards.

Affairs of the Art is the latest release from Cardiff’s Joanna Quinn and Les Mills and was initially one of 15 films on the Animated Short list announced in December.

The final nominations for the Oscars were unveiled today, with the winners of the film industry’s most prestigious award due to be announced on 27 March.

The other four films in the running for the golden statuette are Bestia (Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz) Boxballet (Anton Dyakov) Robin Robin (Dan Ojari and Mikey Please) and The Windshield Wiper (Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez).

This is Joanna’s third bid for an Oscar after being nominated previously for Famous Fred in 1997 and The Wife of Bath – Canterbury Tales Part 1 in 1998.

Joanna and Les expressed their shock at winning the nomination on Twitter and thanked the team that worked with them on the short.

The new film continues the Beryl series, that began with 1987’s Girls’ Night Out, followed by 1990’s Body Beautiful and 2006’s Dreams and Desires: Family Ties and has already secured over 20 awards from festivals around the world.

The film is the first co-production between Beryl Productions International and the National Film Board of Canada, and tells the story of Beryl, a 59-year-old factory worker who’s obsessed with drawing and determined to become a hyper-futurist artist.

S4C

The previous Beryl films were commissioned by Channel Four and clocked in at around the five-minute mark but the latest short runs for 16 minutes.

The Welsh Language version of the film, Y Cythraul Celf, had its TV premiere on S4C on Boxing Day.

Final Oscar voting begins on 17 March and ends on 22 March 22, with the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony taking place on Sunday 27 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.