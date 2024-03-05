Welsh film to be screened at prestigious US film festival

An independent Welsh feature film starring Aneurin Barnard is set to be screened at the world famous international music and film festival, SXSW in Austin, Texas later this week.

Timestalker is one of nine independent Welsh made films benefiting from £2m of Welsh Government funding via the Creative Wales and Ffilm Cymru Wales feature film production fund.

Welsh crew

The much-anticipated sci-fi based romantic comedy tells a story of unrequited love through the centuries. It stars writer and director, Alice Lowe alongside Jacob Anderson, Aneurin Barnard, Tanya Reynolds and Nick Frost, and was filmed in Wales.

Vaughan Sivell, Producer and Executive Producer said: “Timestalker was 100% shot in Wales with an amazing predominantly Welsh crew.

“Support from Creative Wales and Ffilm Cymru Wales is vital for truly original independent talent to emerge and in continuing to support the growth of our company, we in turn can hire and train world class production crew.”

Alice Lowe added: “Filming in Wales with the Welsh crew was fantastic and I’m so incredibly grateful for the support we received. I’m thrilled that Timestalker can fly the Welsh flag around the world!”

International audience

Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden, said: “It’s excellent news that the first film to be supported by the feature film production fund will be shown to an international audience at this well-known event.

Combining Creative Wales and Ffilm Cymru Wales’ funding is a great example of partnership working, which creates a more streamlined way for independent film makers to access the support and resources they need to succeed.

As with our other production funding, improving access to Welsh talent and opportunities for trainees is a key priority and I was glad to see six Wales-based trainees working on this film.”

Willem Dafoe

Another film which has been supported by the film production fund is The Man in My Basement – which recently saw Tony Award nominated actor, Corey Hawkins and Oscar nominated actor, Willem Dafoe on location in south Wales.

The Man in My Basement is an adaptation of a novel by Walter Mosley. Charles Blakey (Hawkins), a man struggling to avoid foreclosure on his ancestral home enters into a dubious business arrangement with a stranger (Dafoe) that quickly takes a dark turn.

Other independent films supported by the fund include Brides, Mr Burton and Chennai Story.

New CEO of Ffilm Cymru Lee Walters said: “We are delighted that an international audience will have the opportunity to enjoy Timestalker at SXSW; it is set to be a real treat for audiences in Wales and beyond.

“Ffilm Cymru Wales’ partnership with Creative Wales continues to flourish and we are very excited to have a slate of films in the pipeline that showcases and supports Welsh film talent.”

“A dream”

The feature film production fund places a strong emphasis on skills development and supporting new entrants into the industry, particularly those currently undertaking formal apprenticeships through paid trainee placements.

Caroline Evans, Hair & Make-Up Trainee on The Man in My Basement said: “I worked with a wonderful team who kept me in the loop of everything that was going on. It felt very inclusive.

Carie Martyn, Art Trainee added: “The best experience I’ve ever had. The cast and crew were so friendly and welcoming – it was an absolute dream. I was able to be very creative, it’s something I’ll never forget!”

